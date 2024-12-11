QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

QNB Stock Up 0.2 %

QNBC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. 3,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462. The company has a market cap of $121.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. QNB has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $33.25.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

