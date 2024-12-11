Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $293,000 in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 49.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

SPR opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

