Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 15,269 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,269 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Semrush were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 467,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 69.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 218,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 236,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 164,395 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semrush alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $116,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,967.81. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $58,227.69. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,971.72. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,112 shares of company stock worth $1,441,084. Insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Semrush Profile

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.