Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 32,960 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,960 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELAN stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

