Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 51.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 15.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,859.40. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,648.06. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,373 shares of company stock worth $494,578. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $148.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.02. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $155.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.43.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

