Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 97.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 570,172 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 178.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 69.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.66. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. The trade was a 44.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,119,933.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,628.75. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

