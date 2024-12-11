Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.36. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 31.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.