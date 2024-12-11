Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.25 Million Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in RB Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,505,569.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,261,134.93. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.36.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

