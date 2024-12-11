Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 17,642 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 204.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $311,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.10.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.81. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,439 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

