Quarry LP Purchases 30 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3,000.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth $1,182,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 199.4% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Markel Group by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,752.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,643.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,596.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,342.66 and a 12-month high of $1,809.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

