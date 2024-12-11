Quarry LP Takes $44,000 Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 16.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Thomas Hartfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $628,502.22. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

