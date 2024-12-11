QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CFO Elias Nader Sells 8,711 Shares

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CFO Elias Nader sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $64,374.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,457.45. This represents a 12.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QuickLogic stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. QuickLogic Co. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5,067.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 54.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 34.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on QuickLogic from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised QuickLogic to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on QuickLogic from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

