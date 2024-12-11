Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73,846 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

RYAM stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rayonier Advanced Materials

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.