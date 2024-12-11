Realty Income (NYSE:O) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,036,000 after buying an additional 242,786 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,492,000 after acquiring an additional 531,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,043,000 after acquiring an additional 413,865 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after acquiring an additional 463,286 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.