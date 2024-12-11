Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/6/2024 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/6/2024 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$134.00.

12/6/2024 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$147.00.

12/6/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$143.00 to C$148.00.

11/26/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$134.00.

11/25/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$147.00.

11/20/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$127.00 to C$148.00.

11/19/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$125.00 to C$143.00.

11/15/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$114.00 to C$131.00.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:BMO traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$142.64. The company had a trading volume of 663,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$121.86. The stock has a market cap of C$104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$109.02 and a 52-week high of C$147.54.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Montreal

In other news, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total value of C$1,562,007.97. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

