Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.39. 223,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 380,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

RDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $787.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Redwire by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,181,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 422,854 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Redwire during the third quarter worth about $623,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Redwire by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

