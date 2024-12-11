Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 17,274 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

VTIP stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

