Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $11.57 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.