Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $27.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VCIT stock opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3166 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

