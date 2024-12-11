Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 133 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $307.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $232.59 and a 12 month high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.