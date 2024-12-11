Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $187.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.11. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $136.65 and a 1 year high of $192.36.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

