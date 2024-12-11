Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Daktronics Q3 Earnings

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Daktronics in a report released on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Daktronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Daktronics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,398.94. This represents a 22.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $204,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,200. This represents a 86.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Daktronics by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Daktronics by 92.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

