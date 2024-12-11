Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FWONK FY2024 Earnings

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Formula One Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.59 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Formula One Group stock opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,701 over the last ninety days.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

