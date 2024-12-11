Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $393,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.