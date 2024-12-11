Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases Shares of 250 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after buying an additional 850,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,749,000 after purchasing an additional 237,884 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,363,000 after purchasing an additional 199,322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Repligen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,773 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 139,615 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN opened at $151.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

