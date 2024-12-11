Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 700 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

