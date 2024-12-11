Reviewing Bath & Body Works (BBWI) & Its Rivals

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bath & Body Works to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bath & Body Works and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 1 6 9 0 2.50 Bath & Body Works Competitors 95 874 1510 62 2.61

Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus target price of $41.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.22%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.04%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works’ competitors have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bath & Body Works and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $7.43 billion $878.00 million 9.35 Bath & Body Works Competitors $8.77 billion $153.49 million -5.82

Bath & Body Works’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bath & Body Works. Bath & Body Works is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bath & Body Works pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 28.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 12.43% -44.03% 14.45% Bath & Body Works Competitors -21.34% -60.07% 0.73%

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was formerly known as L Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. in August 2021. Bath & Body Works, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

