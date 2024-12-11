Reviewing Equitable Financial (EQFN) & Its Peers

Volatility & Risk
Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.29, suggesting that their average share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Equitable Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Equitable Financial
|$31.33 million
|$2.71 million
|12.57
|Equitable Financial Competitors
|$926.14 million
|$303.01 million
|3.34
Profitability
This table compares Equitable Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Equitable Financial
|8.66%
|5.81%
|0.54%
|Equitable Financial Competitors
|8.86%
|5.17%
|0.53%
Summary
Equitable Financial beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
About Equitable Financial
Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.
