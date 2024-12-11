Reviewing Equitable Financial (EQFN) & Its Peers

Volatility & Risk

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.29, suggesting that their average share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Equitable Financial alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equitable Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $31.33 million $2.71 million 12.57 Equitable Financial Competitors $926.14 million $303.01 million 3.34

Profitability

Equitable Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial. Equitable Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Equitable Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial 8.66% 5.81% 0.54% Equitable Financial Competitors 8.86% 5.17% 0.53%

Summary

Equitable Financial beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Equitable Financial

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.