Reviewing General Enterprise Ventures (GEVI) & Its Competitors

Volatility & Risk

General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 5.16, suggesting that its stock price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Enterprise Ventures’ rivals have a beta of 1.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Enterprise Ventures -544.66% -162.24% -104.56% General Enterprise Ventures Competitors -741.02% -3.86% -5.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Enterprise Ventures $520,000.00 -$10.10 million -9.25 General Enterprise Ventures Competitors $6.42 billion $196.51 million 22.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

General Enterprise Ventures’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures. General Enterprise Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Enterprise Ventures rivals beat General Enterprise Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

