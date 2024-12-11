Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 243,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. Revolve Group has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $39.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $937,158.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,350. This trade represents a 33.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 770,512 shares of company stock worth $24,534,363. Company insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Revolve Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Revolve Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.