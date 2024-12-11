RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $1.86. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 148,461 shares traded.
RLX Technology Stock Up 4.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.02.
RLX Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. RLX Technology’s payout ratio is 25.00%.
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
