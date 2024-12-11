Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $55.61 and last traded at $55.82. 3,137,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,636,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

Specifically, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $5,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,519,977.04. The trade was a 23.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $19,103,371.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,295 shares in the company, valued at $7,409,896.45. This represents a 72.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,706,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,125,717.05. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 20,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 132.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

