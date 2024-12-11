Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 724.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 125,141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Bank of America increased their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $155.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.53 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.42.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,546.36. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

