Roth Capital Lifts Earnings Estimates for Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.04.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $106.68 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. The trade was a 20.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $110,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,194.11. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $10,944,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,313.8% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 23,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 60.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

