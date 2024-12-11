Ryan Berry Sells 5,443 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Berry sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $980,502.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,633,467.94. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Ryan Berry sold 1,671 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $292,425.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Ryan Berry sold 18,329 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $3,210,874.22.

On Thursday, October 17th, Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $6,719,600.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $3,201,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,855,250.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Ryan Berry sold 1 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $144.01.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.74. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $180.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,436,000 after purchasing an additional 36,476 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

