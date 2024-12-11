SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). 1,330,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 372,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

SDX Energy Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.70.

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

