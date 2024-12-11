Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Holdings Raised by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 187.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,220 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.