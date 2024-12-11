Second Line Capital LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Second Line Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Second Line Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $533,000.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKAG opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

