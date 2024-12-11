Second Line Capital LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 269.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT opened at $199.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.27. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

