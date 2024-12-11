Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.28 and last traded at $63.79. Approximately 199,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 273,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

Semler Scientific Stock Up 7.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $534.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 486.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 27.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

