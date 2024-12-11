Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.28 and last traded at $63.79. Approximately 199,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 273,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.
Semler Scientific Stock Up 7.9 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $534.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.18.
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%.
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.
