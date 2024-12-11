Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 2.25% of DT Cloud Star Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $836,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Price Performance

DTSQ opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Company Profile

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

