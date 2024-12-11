Shaolin Capital Management LLC Sells 187,649 Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,649 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 55.2% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 144,367 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 20,059.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 460,554 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 153.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 634,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 384,645 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 636.0% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,095,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 946,805 shares during the period.

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

