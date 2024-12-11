Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells $147,764.34 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOURGet Free Report) insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 555,737 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after buying an additional 145,444 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,532,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,098,000 after buying an additional 242,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

