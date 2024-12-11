Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells $147,764.34 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 555,737 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after buying an additional 145,444 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,532,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,098,000 after buying an additional 242,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

