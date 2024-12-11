Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Tobyn David Shannan Sells 433 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.19, for a total value of C$70,661.92.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$160.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.58 billion, a PE ratio of 117.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.24. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of C$72.36 and a 12 month high of C$170.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Shopify from C$100.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ATB Capital lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

