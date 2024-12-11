Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Rises By 258.9%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 653,200 shares, an increase of 258.9% from the November 15th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Aftermath Silver Trading Down 2.1 %
AAGFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,189. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.50.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
