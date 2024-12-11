Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Rises By 258.9%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 653,200 shares, an increase of 258.9% from the November 15th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Aftermath Silver Trading Down 2.1 %

AAGFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,189. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

