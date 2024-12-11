Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Decreases By 83.1%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the November 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Apollo Silver Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,051. Apollo Silver has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

