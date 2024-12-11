Short Interest in Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Drops By 83.3%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:CKHGY traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $92.48. 2,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583. Capitec Bank has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $96.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29.

Capitec Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.4296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

