Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Drops By 90.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $294,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IFV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.06. 28,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $183.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

