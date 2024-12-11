Short Interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Expands By 3,181.8%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 3,181.8% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Grab

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grab stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 302,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of GRABW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 78,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,246. Grab has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.