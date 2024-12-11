Short Interest in Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Decreases By 99.6%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the November 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance

HXGCF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

Get Hexagon Composites ASA alerts:

About Hexagon Composites ASA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.